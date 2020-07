This adorable 5-month-old pit bull puppy is our Clear the Shelters pet of the week for July 31.

She doesn’t have a home or a name, but she does have a lot of love to give. Shelter staff members say she’s super sweet.

The pet of the week is a five month old pit bull at the Pasadena Humane Society.

"When you put her down, she starts doing donuts all over the office," said Jack Hagerman of the Pasadena Humane Society.

ID: A492732

If you’d like to meet her, contact the Pasadena Humane Society.