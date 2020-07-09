Reduced Pet Adoption Fees Set for Three Days at SPCA Shelters

What to Know Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters

The spcaLA will offer most dogs and cats at its Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters for discounted $25 adoption fees between Friday and Sunday.

The two shelters are among 160 throughout the United States and Canada participating in the "Empty the Shelters" event, in which the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees.

Adoptions through the SPCA are normally $125 to $255.

The two shelters have about 70 pets available for adoption, according to the SPCALA.

The shelters are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but available dogs or cats can be seen online at spcala.com/adoptable/.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can fill out an application and an adoption counselor will contact them to begin the adoption process, according to SPCALA officials.