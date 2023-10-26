Closing sale event underway at Z Gallerie stores

Store closing sales have begun at the 21 Z Gallerie stores nationwide, including those in Sherman Oaks and Costa Mesa, the home furnishings retailer announced Thursday.

All inventory across Z Gallerie stores will be marked down in connection with the closing sale event, according to Tim Shilling, executive vice president of B. Riley Retail Solutions, the retail consultant for Z Gallerie's parent company, DirectBuy Home Improvement, Inc., which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Starting discounts of up to 40% will apply across all in-store merchandise, including furniture, lighting fixtures, mirrors, wall-mounted art, frames, rugs, curtains, window panels, bedding, decorative pillows, bath towels and rugs, Shilling said.

All purchases made during this sale event are final. Returns on items purchased after Tuesday will not be accepted. Returns for items purchased before Tuesday may be returned following the company's return policy with a receipt. Z Gallerie gift cards may be used until Nov. 15, Shilling said.