Club 21 Will Host 15th Annual Walk to Raise Money for Individuals With Down Syndrome

Club 21 will be hosting its 15th Annual Together is Better Walk & Celebration next Saturday in Pasadena to raise money and awareness for individuals with Down syndrome.

The Together is Better Walk & Celebration will be held Oct. 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Central Park in Pasadena.

The event will feature stage entertainment, food trucks, and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The organization's mission is to provide educational tools and resources for the inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome.

Their goal is to raise $225,000 for this year's walk and they have currently raised $161,389.

Down syndrome is a chromosome 21 disorder that can cause a wide range of developmental delays. The organization's name comes from the chromosome that causes the disorder.

Along with their annual walk they also host a series of workshops and programs all aimed at making sure that individuals with Down syndrome get equal opportunities and are able to live full lives.