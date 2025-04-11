Tens of thousands of celebrants will pour into Indio Friday and through the weekend for the first half of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, featuring vintage, alternative, indie pop, R&B, electronica and other artists whose catalogs span a range of styles and sounds.

"The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is one of the most critically acclaimed festivals in the world,'' according to a statement released by fest media rep Goldenvoice. "Coachella mixes groundbreaking artists from all genres of music, along with a substantial selection of art installations from all over the world.''

Friday's entertainment -- across eight outdoor stages at the Empire Polo Club -- will feature Lady Gaga, Artemas, Kneecap, Yeat, Beltran, Glixen and Three Sacred Souls, among several dozen others. jamming from 1 p.m. to

midnight.

Saturday's lineup will open with Triste Juventud X Totem, followed by T-Pain, Shoreline Mafia, Beth Gibbons and millennial chart-toppers Green Day and Weezer, among others.

Sunday's openers include Sin Rastro and Yulia Niko, with Junior H, Chase & Status, Dennis Cruz, Arca, Francis Mercier and Show Strippers throughout the afternoon, closing with Polo & Pan and XG.

The complete first-weekend marquee can be found at coachella.com.

Up to 40,000 campers are expected to bivouac around the grounds, while others will be packing area hotels and motels, with a large number of attendees flooding Interstate 10 each day and arriving in their own rides or via ride-sharing services, according to organizers.

At the end of March, the Indio Police Department shut down Avenue 50, between Monroe Street and Madison Avenue, which will remain closed until May 5 for the dual-weekend entertainment associated with Coachella, as well as the Stagecoach Music Festival that will follow on the weekend of April 25-27.

According to the city of Indio, beginning Friday, there will be no access on Avenue 49, between Hjorth and Monroe streets, nor along Avenue 50, between Jackson and Madison streets, or on Hjorth, from Avenues 49 to 50, or along Madison, between Avenues 49 and 52.

Those closures will be in effect for each festival weekend -- April 11-13, April 18-20 and April 25-27, according to the police department.

Officials cautioned travel delays will be heavy along Washington Street, between I-10 and Avenue 52, as well as on Jefferson Street and Avenues 48 and 52 going into the Empire Polo Club grounds. Extensive delays are also

anticipated on Highway 111 at Jefferson and Monroe, and at all the exits into Indio from the freeway.

Options for slightly faster travel may be available on Jackson, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway, going north- and southbound, while less vexing east- and westbound travel might be open on Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue and Dr. Carreon Boulevard, officials said.

"On each Monday following the festivals, streets surrounding the site and I-10 will be busy with more than 40,000 campers leaving the area,'' according to a police statement.

Shuttle services will be available from area hotels and motels daily.

There will also be a designated pay ride spot, for Uber and Lyft users, at the southwest corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe, while family and taxicab pickups and drop-offs are designated on the northeast corner of Avenue 52 and Madison.

Along with Indio police, other law enforcement agencies will be lending support throughout the event, including the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol.

Arrests for various, usually misdemeanor, violations are common during the celebrations.