Coachella and Stagecoach Are Officially Canceled

The festivals, originally postponed until October, were canceled over fears of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases that is projected in the fall.

By Heather Navarro

The Frights at Coachella 2019
Eric Page

Coachella Music Festival and the country music companion Stagecoach that had been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus are both canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.

Before the pandemic, the festivals were set for April.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

