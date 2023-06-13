Coachella

Coachella unveils new advanced ticket sale for 2024 festival

Customers will be able to buy up to four passes through the advanced ticket sale

By Elysee Barakett

Music fans attend Day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is getting ready to launch its advanced ticket sale for 2024.

This advance sale which open June 16 will allow customers to purchase tickets even before they officially go on sale.

The popularly known Coachella festival is a music and arts event on the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. The festival in 2024 will take place April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21.

Eager festival-goers tend to flaunt bright colors, tassels and funky sunglasses. They get to enjoy delicious food, see dreamlike art installations, play classic backyard games and listen to some of the music industry's best performers.

Last year, Coachella hosted major headliner artists from around the world including Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. 

People can register for the advance sale on Coachella’s website for access to passes. However, registering for the advance sale does not guarantee a pass and customers are limited to purchasing only four passes. 

Each pass is for the whole weekend, and no single day passes are available. Festival passes do not include a car or tent camping site, so these must be purchased separately.

