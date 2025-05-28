Dana Point

Coast Guard searches for missing fisherman off Orange County coast

By Jonathan Lloyd

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was reported missing during a fishing trip off the Orange County coast.

The man's last known location was somewhere in the waters between Dana Point and Santa Catalina Island aboard an 18-foot boat.

The man left Dana Point Tuesday and was headed toward the island about 30 miles to the west. He was due back in Dana Point in the evening, but did not return.

He was reported overdue to the Coast Guard at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Dana PointCatalina IslandU.S. Coast Guard
