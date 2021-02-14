Laguna Beach

Coast Guard Searching For Missing Diver Last Seen Off Laguna Beach

The 35-year-old man was reported missing by the man's diving partner about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

By City News Service

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Sunday for a diver reported missing outside Laguna Beach.

The 35-year-old man was reported missing by the man's diving partner about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

The diver was last seen wearing a camouflage wetsuit in the vicinity of Crystal Cove State Park, the Coast Guard reported.

Pasadena 47 mins ago

10-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Pasadena Shooting

Los Angeles 5 hours ago

Pat Russell, Longtime LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 97

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot boat and helicopter to search for the man.

Personnel from the California State Parks, Orange County Sheriff's Department and Laguna Beach lifeguards were participating in the search, the Coast Guard reported.

As of Sunday evening, the search was ongoing, the Coast Guard reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Laguna BeachCoast GuardMissingU.S. Coast Guardsearch effort
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us