Coffee for a cause: Häagen-Dazs to donate to LA wildfire relief 

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, the dessert shop will donate to wildfire relief.

By Sahana Patel

Häagen-Dazs Shops

Häagen-Dazs will donate one dollar to the ReBUILD LA® Wildfire Relief campaign for every coffee collection milkshake sold until March 31. 

Sweet treat lovers can support the Southern California community recovering from the LA fires by purchasing either a coffee, mocha or caramel coffee shake at any Häagen-Dazs location nationwide.

The funds will be donated directly to help wildfire-affected families rebuild and recover, according to Häagen-Dazs.

 To donate directly, visit the Habitat LA website.

