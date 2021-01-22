With rain and cold temperatures forecast beginning Friday, Los Angeles County officials will open five winter shelters for those experiencing homelessness.

The Weather-Activated Shelter Program sites will open beginning at 11 a.m. through 7 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

"This program operates to protect individuals from the rain and cold weather to avoid conditions such as hypothermia, pneumonia and other conditions caused by cold temperatures,'' according to the LAHSA website.

The sites opening are:

-- Loma Alta Park, 3300 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

-- Mary Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st., Los Angeles;

-- Enterprise Park, 13055 Clovis St., Los Angeles;

-- Leon H. Washington Park, 8908 Maie Ave., Los Angeles;

-- Alondra Park, 3535 Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance.

Sites may activate if there are two consecutive days where daytime high temperatures are below 50 degrees or nighttime lows are below 40 degrees or there are one or more consecutive days of heavy rainfall, according to the LAHSA.