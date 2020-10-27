Cold Weather Sweeps Antelope Valley, Hard Freeze Warning in Effect

A hard freeze warning was in effect Tuesday morning in the Antelope Valley, where lows may fall to 25 degrees, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters said.
The warning went into effect a 3 a.m. and was set to expire at 9 a.m.
"Damage to outdoor plumbing possible," warned the NWS. "Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock."
The NWS added: "Take steps … to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
