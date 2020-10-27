Antelope Valley

Cold Weather Sweeps Antelope Valley, Hard Freeze Warning in Effect

"Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock," NWS said.

By City News Service

A hard freeze warning was in effect Tuesday morning in the Antelope Valley, where lows may fall to 25 degrees, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters said.

The warning went into effect a 3 a.m. and was set to expire at 9 a.m.

"Damage to outdoor plumbing possible," warned the NWS. "Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock."

The NWS added: "Take steps … to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."

