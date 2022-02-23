Here's What Remains of SoCal's Coldest Storm of the Season

What to Know Southern California's coldest storm of winter will bring more snow to the mountains before moving out.

Temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the 20s and 30s in some areas overnight.

Most of the rain has wrapped up, but winter weather advisories remains in effect.

A winter storm will deliver a final blast of cold and snow in the mountains Wednesday as it slowly moves out of Southern California.

Light showers are possible at lower elevations, but the the chance of precipitation is gradually decreasing.

As for temperatures, the SoCal will remain in the grip of a late February cold snap with gusty winds blowing across the region.

“We’re still going to be chilly — highs in the 50s,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “Tonight, we have some colder air moving through.”

Snow, wind and rain is making for tough travel out there. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Mountains and the Antelope Valley. The mountains could see snow accumulating up to 3 inches, with 5 inches possible in some localized areas and the snow level falling as low as 2,000 feet Wednesday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The snowy conditions will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 mph. Gusts reached 68 mph in Sierra Pelona West and 62 mph at the Ford Observatory. They were 58 mph in Lake Palmdale and 56 mph at Katee Lane in the Antelope Valley on Tuesday.

This is the coldest storm that we have seen so far this winter season. During the overnight and early Thursday, temperatures in the 20s and 30s will be widespread.

The Antelope Valley (14) Freeway could be impacted by snow and ice, as well as the Golden State (5) Freeway from the Grapevine to Castaic. The California Highway Patrol was escorting drivers over the 5 Freeway Grapevine section early Wednesday.

The Antelope Valley could received as much as an inch of snow on the valley floor, with up to 2 inches falling in the foothills. Winds will also gust through that area, reaching up to 40 mph.

In Orange County, a wind advisory will also in place until 6 p.m. for Orange County coastal and inland areas, while a winter weather advisory will be in effect until noon in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

Drier weather is expected on Thursday, along with a slight warming trend that will

last into the weekend.