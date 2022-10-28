Campus Lockdown

College of the Desert on Short Lockdown, No Active Shooter

More than two dozen Palm Desert sheriff's station deputies trained in responding to active shooter situations scoped out the campus and determined there was no credible threat to the campus, according to a statement from the sheriff's station.

By City News Service

1-20-2015-Palm-Desert-Sunrise-UGC
Lynne Tucker

College of the Desert's Palm Desert campus was placed on a short lockdown today due to a suspected person with a weapon on campus, but authorities quickly got confirmation there was no active shooter and the lockdown was lifted.

Around 12:20 p.m. Friday, college officials were notified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department that the campus had an active shooter, Nicholas Robles from the College of the Desert told City News Service.

By 12:32 p.m., they got confirmation there was no active shooter, Robles said.

The warning was a false alarm and meant for a school in Yucca Valley, according to a statement from COD.

“We were given information from the sheriff's department and we initiated our protocols to keep our staff and students and faculty safe,'' Robles said.

The campus resumed to normal activities within 12 minutes.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Campus LockdownCollege of the Desertpalm desert campus
