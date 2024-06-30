1 dead after collision with patrol SUV in Apple Valley

One person is dead following a collision with a patrol car that was en route to a priority call, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The car collision happened at the Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road intersection just after 4 p.m.
The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle died at the scene.
The deputy in the patrol car left the collision with minor injuries.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.