1 dead after collision with patrol SUV in Apple Valley

The patrol car was en route to a priority call, authorities said.

By Missael Soto

One person is dead following a collision with a patrol car that was en route to a priority call, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The car collision happened at the Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road intersection just after 4 p.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle died at the scene.

The deputy in the patrol car left the collision with minor injuries.

