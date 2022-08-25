Colton Teen Aspiring to Be Pro Skater and Friend Shot and Killed, Leading to Crash

Two teenagers were killed after they were both shot, leading to a violent car crash in Colton Thursday.

"Jacob was one of the kindest of all. He was the one with the biggest heart. He was the one rolling around with all the nieces and nephews on the floor at family barbecues," Stephanie Tejeda said. "He was a very great kid."

Stephanie Tejeda is remembering her cousin Jacob Rueda.

Jacob was a 19-year-old skateboarder who had dreams of making it big in the skating world.

"He wanted to be a pro skater. He was proud to be sponsored by skate companies around the area. He loved doing tricks and filming himself," Tejeda said.

Early Thursday morning at around 12:20 a.m., family members say Jacob Rueda and an 18-year-old friend were hanging out in a Colton neighborhood when someone attacked them.

Colton police say the attacker shot Jacob.

It appears Jacob tried to drive off, but his car eventually slammed into the back of another car. Sadly Jacob died at the scene. His friend was also killed by the gunfire.

Tejeda said the two teenagers grew up together.

"His buddy lives right here in the neighborhood. We also grew up here in this neighborhood in Colton," Tejeda said.

"And I don't think anybody would think somebody would just come and murder them like that."

Investigators say they don't have a motive for the shooting, and they haven't tracked down a suspect.

They’re hoping to find surveillance video along South Pine Street that could help identity the gunman.

"Anyone that saw anything, knows of anything, call our mainline or use our social media platforms and send us a direct message," Lt. Ray Mendez said.

Jacob's family members are demanding that witnesses come forward and identify the shooter, otherwise they say this community won't be safe.

"It's devastating and as a community it's hard because these are our two children. These are our two teenagers but it could be another two. What other two is it going to be next?" Tejeda said.

Stephanie also says her family needs closure so they can try to heal the deep heartache they have from losing Jacob.

"I know that he will be at peace. I know that his spirit is going to be set free because his heart was very pure," Tejeda said.