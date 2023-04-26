Woman Struck With Pistol, Dragged Into Car in Commerce Neighborhood

A woman was struck with a pistol and dragged into a car Tuesday in what authorities said was a possible kidnapping in Commerce.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. The crime was reported at about 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Couts Avenue.

The woman was talking on her cell phone as she walked when a driver pulled into a nearby driveway, struck her with the pistol and dragged her into the passenger seat.

The man was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and blocks and white shoes with black socks. the woman wa wearing a black dress and sandals. The car was described as a 2016-2017 silver Kia Rio.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about the identities of the man and woman were not available. Anyone with information about this case, including their identities, were asked to call the department's Major Crimes Bureau at 213-229-1700. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.