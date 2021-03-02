Los Angeles

Textile Business Burns Overnight South of Downtown LA

Approximately 144 firefighters are battling the blaze, and have taken a defensive mode, LAFD says.

Firefighters battled a large one-story commercial building fire in Central-Alameda Tuesday morning that cast an orange glow in the sky south of downtown Los Angeles.

The fire broke out at a textile business in the 2700 block of S. Long Beach Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Video of the scene showed heavy fire and smoke.

Approximately 144 firefighters battled the blaze, the LAFD said.

"Ladder pipes and large hose lines are set up along the perimeter, but leaving room for a potential collapse zone due to the heavy fire load," said Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Currently, Metro Blue Line train service has stopped between Vernon and Washington stations due to fire activity, and buses have been requested, LA Metro tweeted Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A knockdown was declared just before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.

