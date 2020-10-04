Commercial Building Goes Up in Smoke in East LA

A commercial fire began burning Sunday night shortly after 8 p.m. in East LA.

The fire burning on Whittier Boulevard and Arizona Avenue was upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire, according to LA County Fire.

The extent of the damage and any potential injuries are unknown at this time.

NBC4 reporter Darsha Philips said she could see the fire spreading to neighboring businesses.

"Next to this building is a traffic school and it appears that is also on fire at this time," said Philips.

The area is closed off as firefighters try to get a handle on this blaze.

COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE | FS3 #EastLA | 4708 E Whittier Blvd | Firefighters on scene of a 2 story strip-mall with heavy fire in 5-6 units. A 3RD ALARM response has been requested. All Firefighters are in a defensive posture. This is the #ArizonaIC. #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.