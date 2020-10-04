East LA

Commercial Building Goes Up in Smoke in East LA

A commercial fire began burning Sunday night shortly after 8 p.m. in East LA.

The fire burning on Whittier Boulevard and Arizona Avenue was upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire, according to LA County Fire.

The extent of the damage and any potential injuries are unknown at this time.

NBC4 reporter Darsha Philips said she could see the fire spreading to neighboring businesses.

"Next to this building is a traffic school and it appears that is also on fire at this time," said Philips.

The area is closed off as firefighters try to get a handle on this blaze.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

