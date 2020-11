A large commercial fire was burning in the city of Industry Tuesday night.

The fire was burning near the intersections of Valley Boulevard and Orange Avenue in an unincorporated part of the city of Industry, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Newschopper4 was over the building, which was fully engulfed in flames, shortly after 11 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.