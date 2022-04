A one story commercial building was on fire in El Monte around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched units to the scene to battle the blaze.

Around noon, the 2-alarm fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

**UPDATE**#ArdenIC is now a 3rd Alarm commercial fire. Crews are in defensive mode. pic.twitter.com/D2GAVt2A2s — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2022

"Crews are in defensive mode," the LAFD said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.