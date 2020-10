Firefighters battled a commercial fire near Skid Row in 9th Street and San Julian Street Friday night.

NBC4's Alpha Newschopper was overhead a fire that started in Downtown Los Angeles around 8:20 p.m.

The fire started in the exterior of the building and eventually moved into the nearest building, which is believed to be full of fabrics.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.