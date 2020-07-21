Structure Fire Erupts at Commercial Building in Rowland Heights

Fire crews were battling a structure fire in Rowland Heights Tuesday night.

The fire was listed as a 2nd Alarm fire with a call time of 10:06 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was near the intersection of Nogales Street and Colima Road in a commercial building.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the fire around 10:40 p.m. and observed a business listed as a Korean BBQ restaurant completely engulfed in flames.

