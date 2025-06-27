Community clinic provides aid to immigrants shaken up by ICE

The recent immigration operations have caused some people to stay home out of fear, leading some organizations and volunteers to provide families with basic needs.

Many immigrants have characterized the current environment as one where they feel imprisoned within their own homes.

One woman, who requested to remain anonymous out of fear, told Telemundo 52 she hasn't left her home for several weeks for fear of being detained in an immigration operation.

"I always ask my son to run the errands. I have a note on the door: 'Keep the door closed,' because I feel very stressed," the woman said.

This immigrant said she arrived from Venezuela with a humanitarian parole granted by former President Joe Biden, which was canceled by President Donald Trump.

She said, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent her a letter informing her that she must leave the country, offering her $1,000 and a plane ticket. However, she says she has a lot to lose, as she would be forced to leave her 15-year-old son, a United States citizen, in addition to losing her treatment for Guillain-Barré disease.

"If I return to Venezuela, I'll end up bedridden again. Here are my medications; I can't afford this," the woman said.

This situation is something many people in Los Angeles are experiencing every day. Ongoing immigrant operations are causing many to stay home. Now, organizations like St. John’s Community Clinics are offering a helping hand to people facing this fear.

"St. John's is offering to bring them some groceries because we've heard they're afraid to even go to the store," said Peggy Hernandez of St. John's Community Clinics.

Community clinics also report that they are seeing fewer patients.

"They're calling and canceling all their appointments. Quite a few people are canceling, and we know that health is important here," said Lindsey Sanchez of St. John's Community Clinics.

Due to these fears, medical teams are making home visits or picking up children to bring them to the clinic.

"They brought me because I was afraid," said one patient at the clinic.

Many patients have said, clinics like St. John's make them feel safe.