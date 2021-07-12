South LA

Community Forum Being Held for Residents Impacted by South LA Illegal Fireworks Explosion

Attendees will be able to provide testimony on how they were affected by the LAPD explosion and also share their thoughts with law enforcement and city leaders.

By Telemundo 52

NBCLA

The Los Angeles South Central Neighborhood Council will offer a community forum for area residents affected by the LAPD illegal fireworks explosion in South LA on June 30.

Officers from LAPD Newton Station, the LAPD bomb squad, the ATF, and Councilman Current Price will be present at the forum.

The event will take place on July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Trinity Recreation Center, located at 2415 Trinity Street, Los Angeles.

There will also be a Resource Fair to provide support to those affected by the explosion. Dinner is offered to the first 100 people who attend.

This story first appeared on NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.

