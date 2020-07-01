South LA

Community Gathers to Support Family of Mother Gunned Down in South LA

The victim's father said, "My daughter was 28 years old, a mother of three...I have three grand kids that have no mother."

By Kathy Vara

NBC Universal, Inc.

Community leaders in South Los Angeles Wednesday joined police in support of a family that lost a young mother to violence on Father's Day.

“Whoever did this, let's pray for them because they probably have nothing and no one," said the daughter of Tajanae Nelson, the victim.

Darryl Lindsey, Nelson's father, said, "My daughter was 28 years old, a mother of three...I have three grand kids that have no mother."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 1 min ago

Beverly Hills Doctor and Companion Charged in Alleged $52 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme, Held on $52 Million Bail

COVID-19 60 mins ago

‘No Mask, No Service' Should Be Policy for Businesses in LA, Mayor Says

Lindsey says gang activity is getting out of hand and that something needs to be done.

"Stop the violence kids," the mourning father pleaded. "It's not worth it."

Lindsey added, " I lost a daughter who didn't deserve to die the way she did."

Khalid Shah, founder of the Stop the Violence Increase the Peace Foundation joined other community organizations in a shot of unity Wednesday for the family.

“We are trying to make sure that folks in our community understand there have been a number of shootings since COVID-19," Shah said.

The leaders and the family aimed to send the message that while police violence is not acceptable, neither is community violence.

"Nobody deserves to be gunned down just having their lives snatched from them," the victim's mother said.

The group, which included LAPD officers, is doing with it can to support the family--financially and emotionally.

“I think it's a critical moment to show our collaboration, our continued support over the years, to come to the table with open arms and try to make a difference," said Capt. Jon Pinto of the LAPD South Traffic Division.

This article tagged under:

South LASouth Los Angeles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us