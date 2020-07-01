Community Gathers to Support Family of Mother Gunned Down in South LA

Community leaders in South Los Angeles Wednesday joined police in support of a family that lost a young mother to violence on Father's Day.

“Whoever did this, let's pray for them because they probably have nothing and no one," said the daughter of Tajanae Nelson, the victim.

Darryl Lindsey, Nelson's father, said, "My daughter was 28 years old, a mother of three...I have three grand kids that have no mother."

Lindsey says gang activity is getting out of hand and that something needs to be done.

"Stop the violence kids," the mourning father pleaded. "It's not worth it."

Lindsey added, " I lost a daughter who didn't deserve to die the way she did."

Khalid Shah, founder of the Stop the Violence Increase the Peace Foundation joined other community organizations in a shot of unity Wednesday for the family.

“We are trying to make sure that folks in our community understand there have been a number of shootings since COVID-19," Shah said.

The leaders and the family aimed to send the message that while police violence is not acceptable, neither is community violence.

"Nobody deserves to be gunned down just having their lives snatched from them," the victim's mother said.

The group, which included LAPD officers, is doing with it can to support the family--financially and emotionally.

“I think it's a critical moment to show our collaboration, our continued support over the years, to come to the table with open arms and try to make a difference," said Capt. Jon Pinto of the LAPD South Traffic Division.