Company Sued for Selling Radish Paste as COVID-19 Protector

City Attorney Mike Feuer Friday announced a lawsuit against a Los Angeles-based company for allegedly selling a radish paste as a way to prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

"In this public health emergency, consumers are entitled to accurate information. Our lives, the lives of our consumers and our residents depend on accurate information,'' Feuer said.

The lawsuit is against Insan Healing in Koreatown, and Feuer said the radish paste product had not been tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or state agencies as a way to protect people against the virus, and advertising it as such is against California's laws of unfair competition.

"We're seeking an injunction to prevent any further sale of this product advertised as a way to prevent or protect against COVID-19,'' Feuer said. "We are seeking restitution for consumers who purchase this item, and we're seeking civil penalties to hold the company accountable for what we allege are there actions.''

Although the lawsuit is filed, the city attorney said that as of Thursday, the company appears to have taken down the claims from their website after they were notified of the lawsuit.

Calls and emails to Insan Healing were not immediately returned.

The City Attorney's Office formed the Joint Coronavirus Task Force at the onset of the pandemic in Los Angeles with District Attorney Jackie Lacy to identify fraudulent claims related to the COVID-19.