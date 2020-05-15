Los Angeles

Company Sued for Selling Radish Paste as COVID-19 Protector

The lawsuit is against Insan Healing in Koreatown, and Feuer said the radish paste product had not been tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or state agencies as a way to protect people against the virus.

By City News Service

SOCHI, RUSSIA APRIL 22, 2020: Radish on display at a market in the Black Sea resort of Sochi during the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Five food markets have re-opened in the city following inspections by Russias Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor). Sochi has been on lockdown since 31 March. Dmitry Feoktistiv/TASS (Photo by Dmitry FeoktistovTASS via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

City Attorney Mike Feuer Friday announced a lawsuit against a Los Angeles-based company for allegedly selling a radish paste as a way to prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

"In this public health emergency, consumers are entitled to accurate information. Our lives, the lives of our consumers and our residents depend on accurate information,'' Feuer said.

The lawsuit is against Insan Healing in Koreatown, and Feuer said the radish paste product had not been tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or state agencies as a way to protect people against the virus, and advertising it as such is against California's laws of unfair competition.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed cutting $6.1 billion from a variety of programs in a budget he says prioritizes public education, public health and public safety. Robert Handa reports.

"We're seeking an injunction to prevent any further sale of this product advertised as a way to prevent or protect against COVID-19,'' Feuer said. "We are seeking restitution for consumers who purchase this item, and we're seeking civil penalties to hold the company accountable for what we allege are there actions.''

Although the lawsuit is filed, the city attorney said that as of Thursday, the company appears to have taken down the claims from their website after they were notified of the lawsuit.

Calls and emails to Insan Healing were not immediately returned.

The City Attorney's Office formed the Joint Coronavirus Task Force at the onset of the pandemic in Los Angeles with District Attorney Jackie Lacy to identify fraudulent claims related to the COVID-19.

Tesla 39 mins ago

Tesla Picks Austin, Tulsa as Finalists for New US Factory

coronavirus pandemic 50 mins ago

Severely Ill 70-Year-Old Vet Smacks Down Coronavirus

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

Man Paroled Over Coronavirus Concerns Charged in Slaying

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angelescoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us