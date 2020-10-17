Bell Gardens

Compliance Check at Bell Gardens Home Allegedly Turns Up Drugs, Guns

The compliance check occurred at a home in the 6800 block of Fry Street, where an arrest was also made, Acosta said.

By City News Service

A compliance check at a Bell Gardens home for a person on probation turned up a large amount of illegal narcotics and two unregistered guns, a police sergeant said Saturday.

“Detectives from the Bell Gardens Police Department along with detectives from neighboring agencies that comprise the Southwest Gang Task Force conducted a series of compliance checks at residences of subjects presently on parole and probation within our community,” Bell Gardens Police Sgt. John Acosta said.

The compliance check occurred at a home in the 6800 block of Fry Street, where an arrest was also made, Acosta said.

Police did not release when or what time the check took place.

