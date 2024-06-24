4 injured when car and Metro bus collide at Compton intersection

Four people were injured Monday when a car and Metro bus collided at a Compton intersection.
The crash involving an eastbound Metro Line 127 bus was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue at San Pedro Street.
The bus driver suffered minor injuries, Metro said. Three people in the car were hospitalized.
Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
