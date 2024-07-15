Two people were arrested in Compton after selling stolen merchandise that had been previously obtained by retail crime groups, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said Monday.

The suspects are accused of running three “fence” operations, knowingly buying stolen goods, such as power tools, construction equipment and Apple electronics, and reselling them for profit.

When detectives with the LASD's organized retail crimes task force were investigating “booster crews,” professional thieves who stolen from established retailers, it was revealed three Compton businesses had taken in a large amount of the looted goods.

The recovered merchandise is estimated to be worth about $800,000, according to the LASD.

After being arrested for receiving stolen property, the two suspects behind the three Compton businesses were taken to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station, where they were also booked and waiting to be arraigned at a future date at the Compton courthouse.

The department’s organized retail crime task force has three teams assigned to investigate, identify and apprehend suspects of organized retail crimes.

“They work in conjunction with local and state law enforcement agencies, and federal partners to address retail theft incidents,” the LASD said.

Anyone with information about this case and other organized retail crimes is urged to , please contact the task force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or call 562-946-7270.