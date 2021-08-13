Compton

Compton Councilman Accused Of Fraud In Election He Won By 1 Vote

By City News Service

Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan and five other people were charged Friday with conspiring to commit election fraud during a June runoff to ensure Galvan would retain his seat.

Galvan won the election by one vote.

Galvan, 34, was charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud and attempted bribery with intent to influence an election.

Five other people — Jace Dawson, 34; Kimberly Chaouch, 48; Toni Morris, 34; Barry Reed, 61; and Reginald Streeter, 51 — were charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Galvan and Dawson, a former Compton City Council candidate, conspired to secure votes for Galvan to ensure he retained his District 2 seat on the panel. Prosecutors also contend Galvan tried to bribe a county registrar employee as she was counting ballots on election night.

The other four defendants allegedly registered to vote at Dawson's address in Compton, even though they didn't live there, prosecutors said. They are all accused of voting illegally in the election.

Galvan defeated challenger Andre Spicer 855 to 854.

Galvan and Dawson are expected to be arraigned Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Court dates have not yet been set for the other defendants.

"Elections are the cornerstone of our democratic nation," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. "We must do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the electorate process and to ensure that elections are free and fair. The people of Los Angeles County expect and deserve a government that is free of political corruption at every level."

