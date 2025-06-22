Compton Cowboys host unity ride to denounce immigration raids

Callers of peace trotted on horses from Paramount to Compton City Hall on Sunday as part of a unity ride against ongoing immigration raids that have swept through Southern California.

The Compton Cowboys, a group of equestrian riders who serve the youth in their community with their programs, began their trek at the Home Depot in Paramount, where earlier this month, law enforcement clashed with demonstrators following an immigration operation outside the store. The horseback riders traveled to Compton City Hall as a visual metaphor signifying the link between Black and Brown communities, denouncing the federal raids.

“The people united will never be divided” was one of the chants recited during the unity ride. Participants said they were called to get involved to protect their communities.

“Nobody is going to save us. We have to come out and stand up,” said Hector Gomez-Mercardo, one of the organizers of the ride and a local teacher.

As an educator in the community, Gomez-Mercardo said he’s seen firsthand the concern his students have amid the immigration operations.

“You could see the fear in these kids, the uncertainty of what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “’Am I going to lose my parents?’ It’s gotten to the point where by the color of your skin, you’re getting picked up.”

Enrique Vega, one of Sunday’s participants, said he grew up around horses thanks to his father. He said he’s passing on the tradition from one generation to the next as he peacefully fights what he said is an injustice.

“We’re proud Americans, but we’re also proud sons and daughters of immigrants,” Vega said. He added the following message to President Donald Trump: “To send a message to the administration that you know as much as they would like to; Latinos aren’t going anywhere. We’re indigenous to this land.

Federal agents were present in Compton last week, prompting the community to push back in protest. Assemblymember Mike Gibson, whose district represents Compton, said he and local leaders condemn the raids.

“I am heartbroken,” he said. “This is my country. This is my country, this is my city.”

“We will continue to file lawsuits against this administration and win in court,” he added.

