A free summer camp is set to start in Compton next month with the goal of bringing local young teens together to keep them out of trouble, camp organizers said Friday.

RGE Cares Summer Camp will offer 60 spots to kids and teens ages 10-16, offering them engaging activities such as coding, music and aviation for two weeks in July.

The camp is run by RGE Cares, a nonprofit that works with youth around Los Angeles County to empower them to achieve their goals.

The organization was founded by two Compton natives, James Knox and Maurice Jones, who understand how difficult and costly it is to keep kids engaged, active and safe, especially during the summer months.

“It's something that's very different, something that's fun for the kids and something that I think really helps them and get them involved in positive things during the summer,” Knox said.

Now running for the fourth time, the RGE Cares camp has attracted sponsorships from companies like AT&T, which donated laptops for the kids to use during and after the camp.

Knox and Jones hope to inspire the next generation of LA youth to strive for excellence.

“Just seeing us and our stories, all stuff that we overcame as young men...they see that and get inspired to come and be a part of what we have going on,” Jones said.

Registration for the RGE Cares camp waitlist is now open, and camp will start the first week of July.