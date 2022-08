Officials in the city of Compton are taking action to try and prevent more street takeovers.

"Botts' dots," round and non-reflective raised markers designed to mark lanes on roads, have been placed at four of the city's most popular street takeover sites.

The goal is for the dots, which cost the city about $4,000, to create literal bumps in the roads for street racers.

Officials hope that will make the city less appealing for those dangerous, and sometimes deadly, driving stunts.