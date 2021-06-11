Long Beach

Compton Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Injured 7-Month-Old Baby in Long Beach

Burnett Livingston was booked into the Long Beach jail at 10:16 a.m. with bail set at $50,000.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 62-year-old Compton man was arrested Friday for allegedly hitting a 7-month-old baby pushed in a stroller by his mother with an SUV in North Long Beach and fleeing the scene.

Burnett Livingston was booked into the Long Beach jail at 10:16 a.m. with bail set at $50,000. He was released on his own recognizance at 7:26 p.m., according to sheriff's inmate records.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Livingston was booked for felony hit-and-run, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Jun 11

Baby Hospitalized After Being Run Over While Being Pushed in His Stroller, Driver Flees

Long Beach 18 hours ago

Family Members Hold Out Hope That 24-Year-Old Man Who Jumped or Fell Off Catalina Boat Is Alive

The infant suffered non-life threatening injuries at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 67th Street, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene took the boy and his mother to a hospital, police said. The mother was not injured.

The early-1990s model Ford Explorer involved in the crash was recovered Thursday night in the Lindbergh neighborhood of Long Beach, police said.

The officers who responded to the crash delivered a new stroller to the boy and his family Friday, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the crash to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigative Detail Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-5130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachComptonarresthit-and-run
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us