Man, 76, Shot and Killed in Driver's Seat of Car in Compton

Deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed a 76-year-old man as he sat in a car Wednesday in Compton.

Deputies responded to a call about a person who had been shot in the 600 block of South Ward Avenue, north of Alondra Boulevard, about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday and found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a white Toyota Corolla, according to the Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Samuel Corbin, of Compton, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body, Nagao said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available. Detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.