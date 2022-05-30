Street Takeover

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Sign in Compton Street Takeover

Roughly 200 people were present, taking part in the dangerous stunts, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.

Roughly 200 people were present, taking part in the dangerous stunts.

Drivers did donuts around an intersection, drawing close to members of the crowds. Some viewers pointed laser pointers at the drivers as they performed the stunts.

Fireworks were also set off over the crowds.

At least one person could be seen sitting on top of the Caldwell Street sign.

It's not known if any arrests were made.

