Super Bowl

Compton's Kendrick Lamar dominates Super Bowl halftime show

The pregame hype focused on whether Kendrick would actually play the hit song that was effectively the knockout blow in the months-long battle with Drake last year.

By Michelle Valles and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Compton native Kendrick Lamar has 22 Grammys to his name, making him the first rapper to headline the NFL’s biggest stage.

He captured the national spotlight to deliver a dual message, one to artist Drake and their ongoing rap battle, and the other bigger message was poetically political.  

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Kendrick gave a shout out to his city of Compton before bringing out DJ Mustard who went to Dorsey High out of the Baldwin Hills area, showing the world like his hit song “Not Like Us.”

The pregame hype focused on whether Kendrick would actually play the hit song that was effectively the knockout blow in the months-long battle with Drake last year.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He came through, omitting some of explicit lyrics,

In Liemert Park Dominique DiPrima of  KBLA talked about the bigger meaning of this historic performance 

The halftime show performance also caught fans by surprise when tennis great, Olympic medalist and also Compton native, Serena Williams, made a dance cameo. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Crime and Courts 34 mins ago

Man charged for allegedly throwing two books onto 101 Freeway during immigration protest in LA

Earthquakes 4 hours ago

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles San Bernardino area minutes before another 3.0 quake

Williams was seen doing the Crip Walk, or C-Walk, dance, a style that originated in Los Angeles gang culture during the 1980s. 

Indigenous dances of LA have become a phenomenon for those of us who are Angelenos. 

“It’s like protecting black women because of the way that Drake spoke about Serena and the way that Kendrick defended her in his song, so it’s Compton pride, it’s about protecting black women, it’s about loving your community and your neighborhood and being unapologetic about it,” DiPrima said.

Time magazine wrote that Lamar delivered a Super Bowl performance that demanded attention and active listening from his audience. 

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us