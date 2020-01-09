Con Artists Sell ‘Gold Brick’ to 80-Year-Old Woman in Latest Scam

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are asking for help identifying two con artists who scammed an 80-year-old woman in Norwalk in October when they convinced her to buy what they said was a gold brick for $4,000.

In footage captured by security cameras, the victim can be seen leaving a supermarket along with the two suspects on the day of the crime.

The suspects told the victim that because of their status as undocumented immigrants they couldn’t sell the brick themselves, authorities said. That’s how they convinced her to take them to an ATM where she withdrew $4,000, supposedly half the price of the brick, and handed the cash over to the suspects. The "gold" she bought turned out to be worthless metal.

Juanita Navarro, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s department, said the suspects have carried out at least two other scams in the same way.

"These two people are professional con artists. They have already done it in Anaheim, they have already done it in Paramount and now they did it in the city of Norwalk with an 80-year-old lady, a defenseless person," Navarro said.

Authorities are asking the public to be alert, not to trust any person who approaches with an offer, however good it may seem, and report them immediately to the police.

"Believing in someone and taking out $4,000 is too much. People should really think about how hard they’ve had to work to earn their money, to just take it out and give it to a person they don't know," said Hugo Martinez, a Los Angeles resident.

If someone "recognizes these two scammers, if they know where they live or their names, please disclose that information. And you can remain anonymous," Navarro said.