Construction on Hollywood Walk of Fame Will Begin Summer 2023

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will be getting an upgrade.

Construction is set to begin in 2023, according to a press release by Councilmember Mitch O' Farrell.

"For three years, most of it during an unprecedented global pandemic, we've been working to bring transformative improvements to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," O' Farrell said.

Some of the improvements will include:

conversion of most of the parking lane on Hollywood Boulevard into an expanded pedestrian zone

street furnishing including tables and chairs

bus shelters, bicycle racks, and transit kiosks

planters and landscaping

bus boarding platforms

consolidated bus stops

The plan also includes more space for activities like sidewalk vending, temporary art installations, and music and culture performances.

The LA Metro Board of Directors awarded $7.2 million in funding to go towards improvements on Hollywood Boulevard in January 2021.

"Metro is proud to be a funding partner with the City of Los Angeles on this important active transportation project on Hollywood Boulevard," said the Metro Board Chair Ara Najarian. "These new improvements will not only make this iconic corridor more walkable and bike able, they will also help Metro's customer experience by improving shade at area bus stops and integrating our Next Gen approach to bus operations."

The Metro action also funded design for a portion of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Master Plan, which was introduced in 2020. The plan was to give wider sidewalks to to Hollywood Boulevard.

The idea for the improvements is to reduce the amount of pedestrians crossing Hollywood Boulevard and to increase the overall safety of pedestrians, according to the release.

“Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, we have continued to move forward, and I’m proud to share that major upgrades are on the horizon. The City’s partnership with Metro will bring to life beautifully designed improvements, centered around pedestrians and transit riders, to the heart of Hollywood, said O'Ferell.