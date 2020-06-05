Construction Worker Dies While Working on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

A construction worker died while working on the SoFi Stadium Friday morning, Inglewood police confirmed.

The worker reportedly fell to his death at the construction site of the stadium that's set to house the Los Angeles Rams located at 1000 S. Prairie Ave.

Authorities were waiting for CAL-OSHA to arrive and also investigate.

Details on the accident weren't immediately available.

The LA Rams are facing off with the New Orleans Saints Aug. 14 in a preseason game, in the first major event set for the new stadium.

