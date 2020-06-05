SoFi Stadium

Construction Worker Dies While Working on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

By Heather Navarro

A construction worker died while working on the SoFi Stadium Friday morning, Inglewood police confirmed.

The worker reportedly fell to his death at the construction site of the stadium that's set to house the Los Angeles Rams located at 1000 S. Prairie Ave.

Authorities were waiting for CAL-OSHA to arrive and also investigate.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

COVID-19 20 mins ago

California to Let Schools, Gyms and Bars Reopen Next Week

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Princess and Carnival Cruise Lines Sued in LA Over Coronavirus Spread

Details on the accident weren't immediately available.

The LA Rams are facing off with the New Orleans Saints Aug. 14 in a preseason game, in the first major event set for the new stadium.

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

SoFi StadiumInglewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us