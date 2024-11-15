A construction worker was killed, and another was injured during an incident at a construction site at an Orange County high school Thursday.

First responders first arrived at Villa Park High School in Villa Park before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

While investigators remained tight-lipped about how the deadly event occurred, students said they saw two men working on their gym, which is under renovation.

Pictures taken by students showed a large area being taped off with several construction workers, paramedics and police.

“I go to the bathroom and see a bunch of ambulances. And I see a guy on one of the beds – the stretchers. And then they put him into the ambulance,” Alex Miron, a student at the school, described what he witnessed.

Class was in session at the time of the incident but some students said they didn’t see or hear it until they received the campus announcement, instructing students to stay inside their classrooms.

“They told us it’s a lockdown. There’s an emergency going,” Landon Hunt, another student, said. “I was pretty scared. I thought it was a shooting or something.”

The school district said no students or staffers were injured or in any danger.

Authorities, including officials from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (CAL/OSHA), were investigating the cause of the incident.