Construction worker convicted in murder of 76-year-old Arcadia woman

33-year-old Heber Enoc Diaz faces life in prison on six charges

By Benjamin Papp

Chyong Jen Tsai is pictured in this undated photo.

A construction worker has been convicted in the killing of a 76-year-old woman during a 2019 burglary at her Arcadia home.

Heber Enoc Diaz faces life in prison after being deemed guilty on all charges: one count of murder with special circumstance allegations that the crime was committed during a robbery and a burglary; two felony counts of second-degree burglary; one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary, second-degree robbery and elder abuse.

The jury found the special circumstances allegations true for both first-degree murder and causing great bodily injury because the victim, Chyong Jen Tsai, was over 70. Tsai died from the "combined effects of multiple sharp force injuries, multiple blunt trauma and asphyxia," according to coroner's records.

Diaz used a hammer, a jab saw and a box cutter during the attack, according to authorities. 

Diaz had been employed by a contractor that was doing renovation to Tsai’s home. He had burglarized the home the month prior on March 19, but Tsai was not present at the time. 

“Chyong Jen Tsai was killed during a burglary of her own home — a place where she should have been safe and secure,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “This crime is particularly heartbreaking as Ms. Tsai was simply at home when she encountered an intruder. Our sincere condolences go out to Ms. Tsai’s family, who have endured unimaginable loss.”

Sentencing is set for Dec. 16, Dept. 128 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

