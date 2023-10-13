Construction worker rescued from hole on 10 Freeway in Riverside County

Firefighters rescued a construction worker Thursday who was stuck in a hole on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County.

Firefighters responded at about 10:30 a.m. to the construction zone on the freeway near Chiriaco Summit. The worker was stuck inside a 10-foot deep hole.

The worker was rescued and airlifted with moderate injuries to a hospital.

The location is about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

