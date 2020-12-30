Construction Worker Struck by Loose Truck Axle in Freak Accident on OC Freeway

A construction worker was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was struck by an axle that detached from a dump truck in a bizarre chain of events on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.

The dump truck was traveling on the northbound 405 Freeway near Beach Boulevard in Westminster when its liftable rear axle came loose and struck the construction worker, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The hospitalized worker was in pain, but is expected to recover, the CHP said.

The worker was part of a 405 Freeway re-paving project overnight crew. Three northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed for the project.

The dump truck driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, the CHP said. Video showed the truck's detached lift axle near a concrete freeway divider.