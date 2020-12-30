405 Freeway

Construction Worker Struck by Loose Truck Axle in Freak Accident on OC Freeway

The construction worker is expected to recover, the CHP says.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A construction worker was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was struck by an axle that detached from a dump truck in a bizarre chain of events on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.

The dump truck was traveling on the northbound 405 Freeway near Beach Boulevard in Westminster when its liftable rear axle came loose and struck the construction worker, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The hospitalized worker was in pain, but is expected to recover, the CHP said. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

10 Freeway 2 hours ago

Plywood Spill Blocks Lanes on 10 Freeway in Downtown LA

Orange County 8 hours ago

Video: OC Mom Records Racist Rant After She Says She Asked Man to Back Up While Waiting in Line

The worker was part of a 405 Freeway re-paving project overnight crew. Three northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed for the project. 

The dump truck driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, the CHP said. Video showed the truck's detached lift axle near a concrete freeway divider.

This article tagged under:

405 FreewayOrange CountyWestminster
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us