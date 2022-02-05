Construction Workers Trapped in Trench Near Sun Valley Home

The Los Angeles Fire Department is working to rescue and provide medical care to two construction workers trapped in a trench in the San Fernando Valley.

The two men were working on an "unspecified purpose trenching project" near a Sun Valley home on N. El Dorado Ave. on Saturday morning, when the trench wall gave way, according to the LAFD.

The "makeshift shoring" of the four-foot-deep trench wall collapsed onto the two construction workers, sending soil and a concrete slab from a nearby sidewalk cascading down onto the two men, the LAFD said.

One of the men managed to extract himself from the collapsed trench before the LAFD arrived, though he did sustain a leg injury. Paramedics were evaluating the man as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The other man, who the LAFD says is conscious and alert, was still stuck in the trench. LAFD first responders are now attempting to stabilize the trench, so they can get the man out from underneath the soil and concrete slab trapping his legs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.