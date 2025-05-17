Contaminated soil found at nearly half of Pasadena Unified schools

The Pasadena Unified School District tested the soil at all of its schools after the Eaton Fire and the results show nearly half of their campuses have contaminated soil.

Testing showed 11 of the 23 schools in the district have at least some part of their campus with contaminated soil.

Outside of Blair High School, a soil sample that was collected next to the tennis courts showed lead levels that are more than three times what the state says is healthy and acceptable.

The EPA says that exposure to lead in soil, potentially by playing with it or ingesting it, can cause developmental effects in kids, impacting their IQ, attention span, and growth.

The district says they are conducting additional soil testing and working with local health departments to come up with the safest plan to fix this issue. The district also added that they are restricting access to outdoor areas though one parent tells NBC4 her kid’s been outside at Blair High School every day.

"My son has been on the field and he’s in ROTC too so they have them out there and they shouldn’t have them out there playing around if the soil’s contaminated," said Louisa Felix, a Blair High School parent.

Other parents are less worried and hopeful that the district will clean things up.

"Hopefully, they’ll get everything situated, cleaned up, and we’ll just go from there," said Kamelah, a parent at Allendale Elementary School. "I believe that everything will be all right."

Parents can see the list of contaminated schools on the district's website, where it has released the findings for every individual school. Different spots were tested on the campuses, which could vary depending on the location on each campus.