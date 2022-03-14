contraband meat

Contraband Meat Seizures From China Continue at Unprecedented Rates at LA and Long Beach Ports

From only October to December 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists seized 262,237 pounds of prohibited animal products from the LA/LB seaport complex.

By City News Service

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

What to Know

  • Seizures of contraband meats from China at the LA/LB seaport complex is still on the rise after rates doubled in fiscal year 2021.
  • According to the United States Department of Agriculture, China is affected by African Swine Fever.
  • ASF-affected countries may introduce the virus to the U.S., potentially crippling the domestic pork industry and U.S. pork exports valued at $6.5 billion annually.

Confiscations of prohibited meat products from China shipped to the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport complex in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 saw a 33% increase from the same period last year.

Spanning October through December 2021, agriculture specialists seized 262,237 pounds of prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck products, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials say this rate marks levels never before seen for such illicit activity.

This comes after contraband meat shipments from China to LA doubled in the fiscal year 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
CBP at the LA/Long Beach Seaport intercepted an unprecedented number of shipments containing prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck products.

Coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of banned animal products seized at the LA/LB seaport reached a record 786,514 pounds, up 80% from the previous year, authorities said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Southern California 51 mins ago

Baby Suffers Skull Fracture After Man Holding Child Tackled by Officers Following Pursuit

Indio 1 hour ago

College of the Desert Indio Campus Expansion to Begin Construction Today

Also in the fiscal year 2021, 1,049 Emergency Action Notifications were issued by federal agents in LA. This is compared to 527 notifications issued in 2019.

"Preventing the introduction of foreign contagious animal diseases and noxious pests at our nation's largest seaport is paramount and vital to our agriculture industry and the well-being of the communities we serve,'' Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles, said in a statement.

"We work closely with our USDA and private-sector partners to protect the nation from a variety of diverse agriculture threats,'' Martel said.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, China is affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, virulent Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth Disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disease.

Pork products from ASF-affected countries may introduce the virus to the United States, potentially crippling the domestic pork industry and U.S. pork exports valued at $6.5 billion annually, authorities said.

CBP agriculture specialists found most of the prohibited animal products mixed in boxes of e-commerce shipments and household goods -- in an attempt to smuggle the meats into the country, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
A CBP agriculture specialist inspects a shipment of prohibited meat products.

"CBP plays a major role in protecting American consumers and the agriculture industry from pests and diseases,'' said Donald R. Kusser, CBP Port Director of the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport.

"These unprecedented numbers reflect the critical role and outstanding contributions of CBP's agriculture specialists, (who) have been working tirelessly identifying, intercepting and seizing these prohibited items,'' Kusser said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

contraband meatU.S. Customs and Border ProtectionLA/LB seaport complexpork industryprohibited animal products
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us