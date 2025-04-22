Controversial campaign signs that upset Huntington Beach parents were vandalized

Police in Huntington Beach are investigating reports of vandalism after several campaign signs that upset parents in the community were tampered with.

Signs attempting to sway voters to oppose Measures A and B, which relate to materials shown in the children’s section of public libraries, drew the ire of some parents after they appeared in several intersections outside neighborhoods and near schools.

The signs read, “Protect our kids from porn. No on A & B.” The use of the word “porn” is what’s upset parents, they say.

“I was horrified to see the word we are talking about in such large letters on almost every single corner,” said Taryn Palumbo, the parent of a 4 and a 6-year-old. “My son is at the wonderful age where he just learned to read, which means he reads everything. Which means there is no hiding from this; it will be something he sees every time we leave the house.”

By late Monday morning, some of the signs were taken down and others had the word “porn” cut out of them. Police said one person was cited for vandalism in connection with one case.

The campaign banners address two measures that have Huntington Beach voters sharply divided over which books should be on public library shelves and who should control that. The city’s conservative city council and the Protect Our Children group are behind the signs.

“We have obscene material that’s in our public library being made available to minors,” Councilmember Chad Williams said. “It’s been said that all that’s required for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing. We are exposing what’s happening in the dark by shining light on it.”

Measure A would repeal a children’s book review board. Measure B would require voter approval to any future efforts to try to privatize the city’s public library system. Supporters of the measures believe that opponents are trying to censor library books.

Voters will be asked to cast their ballots on the matter in a special election in June.