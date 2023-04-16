Controversial Interaction Between LA County Sheriff's Deputies and Family in San Gabriel Caught on Camera

A controversial interaction was caught on camera between LA County sheriff's deputies and a family in San Gabriel.

The video was taken back in October, but the family at the center of the incident only recently posted it online.

The mother is heard yelling through the ring camera trying to get everyone's attention.

She says deputies had the wrong home when they came in and detained her daughter.

NBC4 reached out to the sheriff's department about the interaction and in a statement, they said they were at the correct home.

They said that a concerned citizen called them to the location of that home after hearing a loud argument and someone being hit.